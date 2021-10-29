Bluefin Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its position in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dune Acquisition were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dune Acquisition by 1,935.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the second quarter worth $468,000.

OTCMKTS DUNEU opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. Dune Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

