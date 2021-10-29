Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter valued at $80,066,000. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter valued at $39,908,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,000,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,076,000.

IS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55. ironSource Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

ironSource Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

