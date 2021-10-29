Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 97,513 Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,513 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 39.1% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 113,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYD opened at $9.97 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

