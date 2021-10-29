Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 60,970 Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:KCAC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:KCAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KCAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $995,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KCAC opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

