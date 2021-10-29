Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORGN. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,660,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at $3,144,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $1,609,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Origin Materials news, CEO Richard J. Riley acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Boon Sim bought 10,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700.

OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $6.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 257.95 and a quick ratio of 257.95. Origin Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $14.01.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $4.90. On average, equities research analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.