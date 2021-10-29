Blackstone Inc Takes Position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA)

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,290,000. Blackstone Inc owned 8.63% of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $13,285,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,718,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,174,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,145,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,803,000.

Shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

