Blackstone Inc Takes Position in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,897,000.

Shares of MAQC stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

