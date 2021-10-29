Blackstone Inc Takes Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 0.06% of FIGS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $139,420,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,349,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,793,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth $66,244,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIGS opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.91. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

