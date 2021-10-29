Blackstone Inc Takes $8.56 Million Position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proterra stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 10.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15. Proterra Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $31.06.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTRA. Citigroup started coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Proterra in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

