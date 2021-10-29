Blackstone Inc Purchases Shares of 90,000 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

