Blackstone Inc Invests $11.74 Million in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LGAC. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LGAC opened at $9.73 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

