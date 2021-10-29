Blackstone Inc Acquires Shares of 399,999 CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 399,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 1.26% of CF Acquisition Corp. V as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter valued at $5,243,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth $6,249,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFV opened at $9.94 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

