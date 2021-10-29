Blackstone Inc Acquires New Shares in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REVG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in REV Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $975.09 million, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

