BlackRock Inc. Sells 55,573 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,573 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.79% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $19,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,200 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,800 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $94,892.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $458.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.45. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

