BlackRock Inc. Sells 101,856 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,856 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.18% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $17,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 425,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,176 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 348.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $547,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 5,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,024 in the last 90 days.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $317.12 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.87.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

