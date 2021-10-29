BlackRock Inc. Has $18.90 Million Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,583,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 116,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.82% of Plains GP worth $18,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Plains GP by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 18.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,106.00 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

