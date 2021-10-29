BlackRock Inc. Has $17.77 Million Stock Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 673,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Azul were worth $17,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Azul by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 124,224 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Azul by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

AZUL opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.54. Azul S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.03.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

