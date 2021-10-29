BlackBerry’s (BB) Sell Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sell rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$9.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James restated a hold rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.25.

Shares of BB opened at C$13.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.95. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$36.00. The firm has a market cap of C$7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total transaction of C$57,272.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,888,459.80. Also, Senior Officer Randall Cook sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total transaction of C$82,150.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$419,039.70.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

