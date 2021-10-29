Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti increased their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

BKH stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,342,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,953,000 after acquiring an additional 72,546 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,428,000 after acquiring an additional 443,288 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,215,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,787,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

