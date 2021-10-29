Black Hills Co. (BKH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on December 1st

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Black Hills has increased its dividend by 19.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Black Hills to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti increased their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

