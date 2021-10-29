Bitcoin Private Hits Market Capitalization of $8.28 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $895.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00002769 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00257632 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00105091 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00125546 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.