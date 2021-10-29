Bitcoin Incognito Hits One Day Trading Volume of $91.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $80,370.25 and $91.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

