Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $64.63

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $64.63 or 0.00106430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $27.24 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.32 or 0.00259066 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.29 or 0.00125633 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002615 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars.

