Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Down to $10.13

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.13, but opened at $9.65. Bit Digital shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 10,884 shares trading hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $552.66 million, a PE ratio of 143.57 and a beta of 4.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bit Digital by 91.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bit Digital by 3,182.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTBT)
Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
