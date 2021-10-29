Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Down to $10.13

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.13, but opened at $9.65. Bit Digital shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 10,884 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $552.66 million, a PE ratio of 143.57 and a beta of 4.82.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bit Digital by 91.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bit Digital by 3,182.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

