Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of NASDAQ BPTS opened at $6.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. Biophytis has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $18.50.
About Biophytis
