BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $78.77. 26,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,471. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

