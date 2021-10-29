Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.850-$19.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.80 billion-$10.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.76 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.68. The company had a trading volume of 913,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day moving average is $312.93. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
