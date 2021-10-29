Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.850-$19.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.80 billion-$10.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.76 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.68. The company had a trading volume of 913,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day moving average is $312.93. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer cut Biogen to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $378.06.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.