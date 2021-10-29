Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $378.06.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day moving average is $312.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Biogen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.