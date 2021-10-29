Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $378.06.
NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day moving average is $312.93.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Biogen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
