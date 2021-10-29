Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Lifted by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $262.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day moving average is $312.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.06.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.