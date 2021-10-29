Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $566.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECH. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $468.80.

TECH stock opened at $515.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 148.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.56. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $250.24 and a 12 month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,554,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,704,805. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,354,260,000 after buying an additional 654,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,680,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,086,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,041,000 after buying an additional 20,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,512,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

