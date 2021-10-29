Biglari (NYSE:BH) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Biglari stock opened at $167.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.66 million and a PE ratio of 0.52. Biglari has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $188.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.85.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($64.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 13,755 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $212.94 per share, with a total value of $2,928,989.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the second quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 29.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 50.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 6.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

