Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.60 Billion

Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce $11.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.81 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $11.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $51.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.50 billion to $53.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $50.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.38 billion to $52.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.82. The company had a trading volume of 121,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,466. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day moving average is $114.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.