Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice cut Berry from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.13.

BRY opened at $9.77 on Monday. Berry has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 74.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 63,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 154,260 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

