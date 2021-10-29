Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,067,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,262 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $69,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $11,087,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,005,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $10,768,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,978,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Shares of BERY opened at $67.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.12 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

