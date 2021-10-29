Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

BHLB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

