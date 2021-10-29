Berkley W R Corp Makes New $193,000 Investment in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.05% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACTD. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $11,574,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,860,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,860,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,692,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,683,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACTD opened at $9.76 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

