Berkley W R Corp Invests $479,000 in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.44% of NightDragon Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAC. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000.

NDAC stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

