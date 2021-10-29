Berkley W R Corp Acquires Shares of 43,954 Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAN. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAN opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

