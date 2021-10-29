Berkley W R Corp Acquires Shares of 37,600 Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.15% of Provident Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Provident Acquisition by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Provident Acquisition by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Provident Acquisition by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 227,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 27,053 shares during the period. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Provident Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PAQC stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.