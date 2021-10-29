Berkley W R Corp Acquires New Shares in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $176,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EJFA opened at $9.98 on Friday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

