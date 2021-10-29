Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.76

Shares of Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.76 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.22). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 339,979 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10. The firm has a market cap of £44.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46.

Berkeley Energia Company Profile (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

