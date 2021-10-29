Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $251.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wix.com from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.81.

Get Wix.com alerts:

NASDAQ WIX opened at $192.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $171.37 and a 52 week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.