BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €35.75 ($42.06) and last traded at €35.55 ($41.82). Approximately 3,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.50 ($41.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.26. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.26.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.