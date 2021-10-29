BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BayCom in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. BayCom had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BayCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

BCML opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. BayCom has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $198.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,886 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BayCom by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 594,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in BayCom by 88.1% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 413,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 193,551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BayCom by 14.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BayCom during the second quarter worth about $3,339,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

