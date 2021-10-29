Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.75. 252,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $81.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

