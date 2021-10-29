Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “
Shares of BVNRY stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.54. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile
Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.
