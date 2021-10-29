BASIC Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $94.61 million and $35.61 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00050430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00238732 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00098914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,623,594 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

