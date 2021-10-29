Barclays Trims Dana (NYSE:DAN) Target Price to $30.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Dana has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 385.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dana by 85.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dana by 317.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dana by 916.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 110.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.