Barclays Lowers Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 8,900

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,900 ($116.28) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Agricole reduced their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,546.25 ($98.59).

LON RKT opened at GBX 5,946 ($77.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £42.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,666.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05).

In other news, insider Pamela Kirby bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,920 ($74,366.34).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

