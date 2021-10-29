Barclays Increases Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $17.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a sector perform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

NYSE LBRT opened at $13.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $2,003,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,300 shares of company stock worth $7,014,802 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.